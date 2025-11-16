3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Down 17.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 7,001,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

In related news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,128.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

