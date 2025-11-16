3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 17.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) were down 17.4% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. Approximately 7,001,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several other analysts also recently commented on III. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,600.

In other 3i Group news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Insiders bought a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

