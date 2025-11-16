4,800 Shares in EPR Properties $EPR Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 201.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 501.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8%

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.59%.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

