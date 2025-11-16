500,000 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TXNM Energy by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TXNM Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 252,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 81,292 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXNM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.32%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

