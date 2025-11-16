50,164 Shares in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 732,771.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 256,470 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 24.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 165,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Down 1.7%
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend
About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
