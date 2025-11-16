530,000 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 530,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,025,000. Axis Capital makes up approximately 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 145.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Axis Capital stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $976,584 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

