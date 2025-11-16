5,422 Shares in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.