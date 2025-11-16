620,460 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Purchased by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 620,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. PBF Energy comprises 7.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 170,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,945 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 1,048 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $36,040.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,295.86. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 192,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,858. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock worth $18,193,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.