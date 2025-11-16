71,050 Shares in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.27% of NewtekOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NewtekOne by 74.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 728.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

