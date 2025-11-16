9,281 Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

BWMN stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $600.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Bowman Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $529,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,957,427.36. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Swayze sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,728.82. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $2,728,816. 17.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

