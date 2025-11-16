929 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $428.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

