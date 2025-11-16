A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $9.80 on Friday. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

