Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,148 Shares of Investar Holding Corporation $ISTR

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 157,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Investar to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Investar Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Investar stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Investar Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.87%.The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

