Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,321 Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4,970.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 879.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

MORN opened at $211.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.89 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.48.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,848 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.30, for a total transaction of $1,474,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,639,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,074,876.80. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,482,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

