Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 53,161 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $280,948.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $202,184.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,114.16. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,677. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

