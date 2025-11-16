Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $255,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $435.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 17.59%.The company had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

