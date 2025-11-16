Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Shares of BABA opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

