Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 0.0%

FIVE stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.