Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kamada Ltd. $KMDA

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.21 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.22%. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kamada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

See Also

