Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Weatherford International PLC has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

