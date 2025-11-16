Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,669 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TRST opened at $40.10 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

