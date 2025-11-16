Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3,896.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after buying an additional 4,243,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after buying an additional 2,348,305 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.03 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.