Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,673.06. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.