Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 88.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $4,577,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 142.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,394,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 819,972 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,375 shares in the company, valued at $645,837.50. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $79,295.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,080.78. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.