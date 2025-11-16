Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. $MYPS

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,204 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5,260.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $0.68 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $57.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.