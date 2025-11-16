Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 110.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.25 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.27%. Information Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 66,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $348,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,552.54. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 493,703 shares of company stock worth $2,641,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

