Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging $VREX

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

VREX stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $494.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

