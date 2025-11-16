Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 532.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 467.1% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 845,051 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

