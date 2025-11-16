Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $127,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 8,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $470,186.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,087.87. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,210 shares of company stock worth $728,902. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

