Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 240,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 305,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1%

MKC opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

