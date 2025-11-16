Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in ZimVie Inc. $ZIMV

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 2,695.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 9,039.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($221.45) million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIMV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.75.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

