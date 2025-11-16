Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 476.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 82,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SWX stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

