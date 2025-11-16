Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.6%

Pure Storage stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.