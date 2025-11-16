Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited $DRD

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,759 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 564,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 265,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 121,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DRDGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

DRD opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 202.0%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

