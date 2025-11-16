Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,047 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.85. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

