Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. $SGC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 49,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

