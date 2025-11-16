Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 74.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Plexus by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Plexus by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,412.33. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,497. This represents a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,831. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

