Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zevia PBC $ZVIA

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $943,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Zevia PBC by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,693 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zevia PBC by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 129,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.87. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. Zevia PBC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

