Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,135,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.