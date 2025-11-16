Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Croban lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.