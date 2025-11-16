Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBNK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,307.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,200. This trade represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $95,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080.30. This trade represents a 70.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $1,469,936 over the last ninety days. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

