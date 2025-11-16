Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 604.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $120.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

