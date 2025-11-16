Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 253.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grupo Cibest in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

CIB opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $65.00.

About Grupo Cibest

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.