Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,862,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,302,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $89,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.6%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $37.73.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.