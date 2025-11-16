Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

DINO opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.99. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

