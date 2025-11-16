Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 152,601 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $3,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 303,460 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

