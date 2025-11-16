Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

