Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,366 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. $FLXS

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FLXS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $35.67 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.53. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.22%.The firm had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,678. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.