Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 210,876 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canada Goose by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.9%

Canada Goose stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.05 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

