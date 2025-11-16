Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 95,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.42.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.40). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.08%.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

